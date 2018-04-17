NC teen saw a tornado blow off his neighbor's roof - then returned to his video game

Despite a power line falling in front of his house, and the house next door getting blown off the ground during a tornado that ripped through Greensboro Sunday, one teenager had a video game to finish.

Anton Williams was in the middle of playing the video game Fortnite in his house Sunday evening when he heard a noise outside his window and saw the roof fly off a neighbor’s house, WXII 12 reported.

“I sit back down because I only have a couple people left in my game, and I was going to try to finish the game,” Williams told the TV station, while standing in front of a turned-over van, “but then it started getting worse and I started to see the power lines come down, so I told my sister and my nephew to come to the bathroom."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers. Travis Long

A tornado with 135 mph winds was in the process of ravaging through Greensboro. It killed at least one person and closed three Guilford County elementary schools for the rest of the semester. Strong winds toppled trees and power lines, and ripped roofs off homes.

Williams’ home, located on Phillips Avenue, is on the eastern side of the city, where most of the damage occurred.

Winds pulled siding off Williams' home and lifted his next door neighbor’s house and moved it to another spot.

Greensboro and Guilford County both declared states of emergency. Guilford County Schools closed on Monday for clean-up and to assess damage.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center labeled the tornado an EF-2, defined as able to cause "considerable damage” and have sustained winds of 113 to 157 mph. The rankings are between EF-1 to EF-5.

The tornado was spotted near U.S. 29 and East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro at 5:15 p.m. Sunday and traveled north to Rockingham County, near the Virginia border.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__