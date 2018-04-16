Actor Harry Anderson, of 'Night Court,' found dead at Asheville home

Actor Harry Anderson, who was famous for playing Judge Harry Stone on the TV program "Night Court," was found dead in his Asheville home, according to the police.

Anderson, 65, died Monday morning, foxcarolina.com reported.

Police were called to his home before 8 a.m., according to wspa.com, adding no foul play is suspected in Anderson's death.

Anderson was a three-time Emmy Award nominee for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his performance on "Night Court," which aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992, according to foxcarolina.com.

Anderson moved to Asheville from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina in in 2005, according to The New York Times. His home was in the Montford Historic District in Asheville.

Anderson and his wife were discouraged with the city's recovery from the hurricane and decided to move to Asheville, wyff4.com reported.

He moved to Asheville from New Orleans for its positive atmosphere in a mountain setting, according to Asheville Insider.

Anderson and his wife, Elizabeth, looked at three houses in Montford on the same street and bought the third house the same day, The New York Times reported.

Anderson and his wife paid $570,000 for their new home, a five-bedroom, 3,297-square-foot house on Flint Street in Asheville built in 1910, according to public records.

Anderson is survived by his wife and two children, katu.com reported.

Anderson was born on Oct. 14, 1952, in Newport, RI, wyff4.com reported, adding Anderson also starred on the CBS comedy "Dave's World" from 1993-97, and appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1981-85.