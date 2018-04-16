Dead baby was found in bedroom closet of Knightdale home, records show

A 7-month-old baby who was born from an incestuous father-daughter relationship was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of his father's home in Knightdale, police say.

Officers did not find any obvious signs of trauma to Bennett Pladl, and it was unclear how the child died, according to an eight-page search warrant made public Monday in Wake County.

Bennett was killed Wednesday by his father, Steven Walter Pladl, police say. Investigators think that after Pladl killed the baby, he drove through the night and fatally shot the child's mother, Katie Pladl, who was also his biological daughter, and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco. He used an assault-style weapon when he killed them in New Milford, Conn., police say.

Steven Pladl, 45, died by suicide in Dover, N.Y., as police closed in on him late Thursday morning.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Cary police on Friday released the 911 call from Steven Pladl's mother, who said that her son confessed to killing his baby and his wife, who was also his daughter.

"My son just called me and he told me ... he killed his baby," the woman told a dispatcher.

“I just got off the phone just a couple minutes ago, and he told me to call the police, that I shouldn't go over there. ... He said he put a key under the front mat, a key to get into the house,” she told the dispatcher, who asked how the baby was killed.

“I didn't ask him. I didn't ask him, I didn't want to know,” she said.



“His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday. ... He killed his wife. He killed her father. I can’t even believe this is happening,” she said during the call.

Steven Pladl picked up baby from his mother, who lives in Cary and had custody of the child, on Wednesday night. He asked to take Bennett back to his home in Knightdale, telling his mother he and Bennett were going to Skype with Katie Pladl that evening, but later he told his mother over the phone he was taking the baby to Katie Pladl who was in New York, police said.

On Thursday around 7 a.m., Steven Pladl called his mother to let her know he and Bennett were almost in New York. At 8:45 a.m., he called her again and told her he had just killed Katie Pladl and her adoptive father. He also told her he had killed Bennett the night before and had left him inside the home in Knightdale.

Police used the search warrant to seize two black electronic devices.