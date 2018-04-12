Ramar the gorilla, a longtime favorite at the NC Zoo, has died in Chicago at age 50

SHARE COPY LINK Ramar, a Western Lowland Gorillas spent 20 years at the NC Zoo. He eventually went to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and got lots of special care. The staff documented what they did to make sure his golden years were just that - golden. Brookfield Zoo

