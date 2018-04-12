Father-daughter facing incest charges found dead. Their baby is dead, too.

An infant found dead at a Knightdale home on Thursday morning is linked to the murder-suicide of the child's parents, who had an incestuous relationship, police say.
Police say they are investigating as a homicide the death of the 7-month-old child, who was found at 106 Earlston Court just before 9 a.m. Police responded to a welfare check at the home and discovered the baby. No one else was there, according to police.
Katie Rose Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Walter Pladl, 45, who was also the father of the baby.
Katie Pladl was killed in a double homicide Thursday in New Milford, Conn., according to Knightdale police. Steven Pladl was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide in Dover, N.Y., according to police.
Knightdale police said Steven Pladl is suspected in the double homicide.
The couple was arrested by Knightdale police in January on incest charges out of Henrico County, Va.
