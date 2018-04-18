SHARE COPY LINK Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 34, and universities can be a hotbed for mental disorders. Stress, substance abuse, poor sleep and dietary habits can trigger dormant mental health issues. UNC Media Hub

