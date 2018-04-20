Vice President Mike Pence coming to Charlotte to sell tax cuts

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Charlotte Friday afternoon as part of a continuing tour to tout the administration's tax cuts.
The event at Park Expo will come in the middle of a North Carolina swing that includes a Greensboro fundraiser for a Republican member of Congress and an uptown Charlotte fundraiser for the national GOP and President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
More than 700 people are expected to hear Pence speak after a panel discussion featuring U.S. Sen Thom Tillis, U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger and former Nucor CEO Dan DiMicco. The event is sponsored by a pro-Trump group called America First Policies.
Pence and the other GOP officials are expected to tout the effect the $1.5 trillion tax cut is having on North Carolina families.
Pittenger did that three months ago during a visit to Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. Company officials credited the tax cut with allowing them to give $1,000 bonuses to each of their 1,400 employees. American Airlines, the Bank of America, BB&T and Home Depot have been among dozens of companies giving bonuses.
This week, Charlotte-based Bank of America credited the tax cuts with record first quarter profits of $6.9 billion. The bank credited the tax law with reducing its first quarter taxes by $500 million.
Critics say it's the rich, not the the middle-class, who will see the biggest windfall from the tax cuts.
The N.C. Justice Center, a left-leaning group, says the number of N.C. taxpayers who will actually see their taxes go up will rise from 361,000 next year to nearly 1.4 million by 2027. That's because some provisions of the law will have expired.
And they say the reduction of revenue will mean less money for things like medical research, education and child care. Politico estimated the total 10-year cost of the cuts at $2.3 trillion.
“Since passing the GOP tax scam, Republicans have worked overtime to sell this disastrous legislation to the American people. We’re not buying it,” U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte said in a statement.
Earlier Friday, Pence will headline a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. The vice president has been helping GOP candidates across the country raise money. He's also made multiple appearances for America First Policies trumpeting the tax cuts.
Charlotte will be his 11th appearance for the group on a tour that's included Atlanta, Dallas and Fargo.
The tax cuts remain a hard sell, according to polls.
Forbes reported this month that Americans still have a more negative than positive impression of the cuts. It cited a Gallup poll that showed while support for the cuts had risen from 33 percent in January to 39 percent in March, more people still disapprove: from 55 percent in January to 48 percent in March.
Gallup found not many Americans were seeing results. Overall, it said, 32 percent of adults said they saw an increase in take-home pay because of the tax cuts while 64 percent had not.
