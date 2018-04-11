Intruder at this SC man's home is 6 feet tall, 300 pounds. It also swats bird feeders.

The intruder at Larry Bachman's South Carolina home stands 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds and swats at his bird feeders.

Bachman posted video on YouTube of what he calls the "brazen" bear that keeps visiting his Calhoun County porch, just feet from his bedroom door.

The bear appears jovial in one of Bachman's video clips as it sits and relaxes.

Bachman, however, said he is concerned the bear could attack his cats and dogs, family and neighbors, Columbia NBC-TV affiliate WIS reported.

He told the station he hopes the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will move the bear from Sandy Run, the unincorporated community where he lives. Sandy Run is best known for hosting the Marine Corps' semi-annual Mud Run.

Once rare, bear sightings have been rising over the past decade in the Palmetto State, Charles Ruth, a big game program coordinator for the state, told the (Orangeburg) Times and Democrat.

Remove your bird feeders, and the bear will lose interest in one or two weeks and move away, Ruth told the newspaper.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission also warns that bird feeders have become a popular bear snack, as human s continue to build homes in what was once bear territory.

In early March, a video surfaced of several bears tearing down a bird feeder along a mountain road in North Carolina

Just like deer, however, the bears are afraid of people and generally run from them, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.