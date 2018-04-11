Facebook stores its data in one of NC’s most dangerous cities, FBI data shows

Forest City, North Carolina is a small town in western North Carolina, one of just four spots across the country where Facebook stores its data. And it happens to be one of the most dangerous places in the state, according to FBI data.

Facebook stores its data on tens of thousands of computers inside the massive center, which is surrounded by thick fences and security cameras, The Washington Post reports.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The massive Facebook data center property off of U.S. Highway 74 is worth about $650 million, according to municipal records — nearly half of the entire 8.2-square-mile town’s estimated value.

The data center opened in 2012 in a 350,000-square-foot building, and construction began immediately on another the same size.

Forest City has more computer servers (tens of thousands) than people "tucked inside three well-guarded and ever-expanding buildings," the Post reported on April 10. Forest City is the largest municipality in Rutherford County.





FBI data from 2016 shows that Forest City, about 75 miles west of Charlotte, is one of the most dangerous municipalities in the state. (The FBI periodically releases crime data and statistics publicly, but the agency does not rank cities or towns.) Ranking website Road Snacks mined FBI crime data from 2016 to determine the most dangerous cities in the Tar Heel state.

Forest City was the fifth most dangerous city in North Carolina in 2016, up from 15th in 2015. Violent crime in the city remained high from 2014-16 and during the same period, property crime fell by small amounts. The town had nearly 773 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2016, including robbery and aggravated assault.

About 250 people work at the six-year-old data center, in a town of just more than 7,300, according to 2016 census estimates.

“It’s a digital attic,” said Keven McCammon in 2014. McCammon was the site data manage, 2012-17. “And it’s designed for growth. The massiveness of storage and data is constantly increasing.”





The site overlooking the South Mountains was formerly home to a Burlington textile plant and later a boat manufacturer. McCammon said the original building was torn down and materials recycled.

There are plans to build five new data centers in addition to the existing four, the Post reported.





Facebook’s Forest City data center is part of a growing N.C. data hub that includes centers for Google in Lenoir and Apple in the Catawba County town of Maiden.





Facebook chose Forest City in 2010 because the town sits near the Blue Ridge Mountains in what is called an "isothermal belt" that provides unusually consistent weather, the Post reported.

According to the 2012-2016 U.S. Census American Community Survey estimates, the median household income in Forest City is about $25,700.

Nearly 35 percent of people in Forest City live in poverty, according to the census.

Seventy-five percent of residents hold a high school diploma or higher education.

About 15 percent live without health insurance.

The median house value is $88,100 and there are about 3,700 homes in town.

The median income for men in Forest City is just more than $20,000. For women, it's less than $16,000.

About 4 percent of the town are veterans.

Nearly 18 percent of residents younger than 65 have a disability.

According to the 2000 census, there were about 918 people per square mile in Forest City. Sixty-seven percent of the town was white, about 29 percent black, 3.7 percent Hispanic or Latino and less than 4 percent other races.