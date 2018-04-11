Republicans Tillis and Graham join forces in effort to protect special counsel Mueller

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Fly in formation with the Bandit Flight Team in 360-degree video Pause New Asheville police beating video clearly shows chokehold First PGA Tour event for father, son. But what if they were both on the leaderboard? Man-made "BOOM" kicks off Hilton Head's RBC Heritage 'I'm not apologizing': Congressman defends decision to show gun during meeting With no cannon, man-made "BOOM" kicks off Hilton Head's RBC Heritage Here's why locals love Port Royal's 'The Sands' Sunset at The Sands in Port Royal — in 360 Here's a few things you didn't know about the RBC Heritage cannon Is this the busiest spring break ever? Here's what folks are saying on Hilton Head Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Alexa Ard, Maureen Chowdhury, Patrick Gleason McClatchy

Robert Mueller is special counsel for the Department of Justice. He oversees the investigation into Russia's possible connections to the 2016 election and Trump campaign. Alexa Ard, Maureen Chowdhury, Patrick Gleason McClatchy