Wrestler Ric Flair celebrates another big WrestleMania win, this time his daughter's

Wrestler Ric Flair let out one of his famous "Wooooo' victory cries last weekend, this time for his daughter Charlotte's big WWE WrestleMania title defense win.
"What a Special Moment!" Flair tweeted on Monday afternoon with a photo of him and his daughter clasping hands ringside.
His tweet drew 3,000 likes in two hours.
A tweet late Sunday congratulating "The Queen My Beautiful Daughter Charlotte In Her Win Over The Great Empress!" drew 5,500 likes by Monday afternoon. "What A WrestleMania Moment!" Flair tweeted. "Wooooo."
Charlotte Flair defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Asuka. Flair's championship belt was on full display entering the match.
WrestleMania made a big deal about the match, and its preview video tweet drew 51,000 views.
Charlotte Flair looked like a Roman sun goddess in the photo she tweeted before the match, saying "@WWEAsuka might be the EMPRESS of tomorrow but I’m here to IMPRESS on the grandest stage."
"It felt like Asuka couldn’t lose to Charlotte Flair, but maybe that’s because we had never seen Asuka lose to anyone in WWE.," SBNation reported. "She was 256-0 with the company heading into Sunday’s SmackDown Women’s Championship, but Asuka is now 256-1 after Charlotte Flair made her tap out to the Figure Eight Leg Lock, retaining the title in the process.
"The match itself was incredible, with Asuka and Charlotte both tearing each other apart and sacrificing their bodies with suplexes to the outside and a Spanish Fly off the top rope in order to prove who was the better competitor," according to SBNation.. "It was arguably the match of the night, too."
