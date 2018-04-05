Was Charlotte just not educated enough for Amazon?

SHARE COPY LINK Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitche McClatchy

Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitche McClatchy