NC creators of 'Stranger Things' respond to lawsuit saying they stole idea for show

The creators of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” North Carolina natives Matt and Ross Duffer, are accused in a lawsuit of stealing the idea from another filmmaker and claiming it as their own.
Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Duffer Brothers, as they’re commonly known, claiming the brothers took his ideas and “repackaged” them as their own without Kessler’s permission, credit nor compensation, the lawsuit says.
“Mr. Kessler’s claim is completely meritless,” said Alex Kohner, attorney for the Duffers, in a statement, according to Deadline.
“He had no connection to the creation or development of ‘Stranger Things.’ The Duffer Brothers have neither seen Mr. Kessler’s short film nor discussed any project with him. This is just an attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work,” the statement said.
Never miss a local story.
Kessler says they took his ideas based on a discussion he had with them about his film, “Montauk,” and script, “The Montauk Project,” at a premiere party at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2014, CNN reported.
Kessler is seeking damages for a breach of implied contract against the Duffer Brothers, according to the lawsuit.
The first season of “Stranger Things” premiered in July 2016. The second season followed in October 2017.
Kessler’s short film “Montauk” debuted at the Hampton International Film Festival in 2012, the lawsuit says, and was meant to be the teaser for the full-length film “The Montauk Project.”
Kessler says he pitched the film and script to the Duffer Brothers in 2014 based on the “well-established customs and practices of the entertainment industry on the mutually understood condition and bilertal expectation that Defendants would not disclose, use and/or exploit the Concepts without Plaintiff’s permission…,” the lawsuit says.
Kessler says he didn’t know the Duffer Brothers were creating the series until “Stranger Things” premiered on Netflix in July 2016, the lawsuit says.
“Stranger Things” was sold to Netflix with the original title as “The Montauk Project” and was frequently referred to as that before the name was changed, the lawsuit says.
“Stranger Things” is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind. A group of friends set out to find their friend who goes missing. In their quest to find him, they encounter a monster able to travel between worlds, a strange girl with telekinetic abilities and a mysterious lab that are all connected to his disappearance.
The script for Kessler’s film involves a boy who goes missing in Montauk, New York near a military base that is secretly doing experiments on children. The experiments are meant to create psychic abilities and portals to an alien world, according to the lawsuit. The storyline includes a monster, created in the military base and the boy who goes missing eventually gains telekinesis.
Both storylines are based on the alleged government experiment known as “The Montauk Project,” which is is claimed to have occured at the Montauk Air Force Station in Long Island, N.Y.
The Duffer Brothers, raised in Durham, North Carolina, have said the town of Hawkins is inspired by a combination of conspiracy theories, fictional towns in Stephen King book, suspense scenes in 1980s horror movies and locations in Georgia, where the series is filmed, and their childhood in North Carolina (places and street names in North Carolina and the names of their childhood friends and neighbors are mentioned throughout the first two seasons).
Comments