Liens, bankruptcies, assault: What a check of NC congressional candidate records found

Two candidates face Internal Revenue Service liens. One filed two bankruptcies.
And one used two deadly weapons — his fists.
The Observer reviewed civil and criminal records for congressional candidates in North Carolina's 8th, 9th, 12th and 13th districts. Here are the findings. (Similar reports on legislative and local candidates will be published soon.)
Scott Huffman, D, 8th District
The district runs east from Cabarrus to Cumberland counties.
Records show he has an unpaid Internal Revenue Service lien for $11,902 dating from 2010. Huffman says the lien stems from a dispute with an associate in the Charlotte internet business he owns.
"I'm still working with the IRS to get it resolved," Huffman says.
Gabriel Ortiz, D, 12th District
The district includes most of Mecklenburg County.
Ortiz faces an IRS lien of $111,692 from last year. He says the problem began when accountants filed taxes related to the pool and backyard furniture businesses he and his wife own as personal income in 2015. Ortiz says he has reached a payment plan with the IRS and is filing a new return.
In 2007, Ortiz and his wife, Niury, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. He says the couple faced medical bills in excess of $1 million after the birth of their quadruplets. The bankruptcy was eventually discharged.
"One of my platform issues is health care and making sure it's affordable to everyone so no one has to face bankruptcy for medical bills," Ortiz says.
Keith Young, D, 12th District
Young owes $11,000 in a 2009 judgment to an Asheville creditor, according to court records. He says he took out a loan to start a business just as the economy was falling into recession.
"I tried to keep up the loan note after the business closed, but like a lot of folks I experienced hardship and was out of work," he says. "I've always believed in taking chances early on in life so you'll have time to recover. Never be afraid of failure."
Young, a member of Asheville's city council, is running in the Mecklenburg County congressional district.
Carl Persson, R, 12th District
Persson has filed twice for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. Persson, a Swedish immigrant who came to America in 1990, started a construction-related business that ended in 1994 when the construction industry slowed.
Later he opened a commodities business. It collapsed during the Great Recession, leading to a second bankruptcy. An effort to revive the business was short-lived. Now he delivers pizzas while focusing on his congressional campaign.
"I see a lot of things that are wrong and I just want to fix them," Persson says.
Paul Bonham, R, 12th District
In 1996 Bonham was given probation after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon? According to Bonham, it was his hands.
He says the incident occurred when he went to pick up his kids from his in-laws, with whom he had a disagreement.
"I took the advice of my public defender and pled guilty to a crime I didn’t commit. I was attempting to protect my children," he said.
Bonham, a former teacher, says he was subsequently licensed by teaching boards in three states despite the guilty plea. He's now a solar energy consultant and runs support services for the homeless.
