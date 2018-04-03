Pesky pine pollen is permeating the Triangle. But it's likely not causing your sneeze.

SHARE COPY LINK James Fox of Apex, N.C. captured this video of pollen swirling by one of his outdoor home surveillance cameras Monday night, April 2, 2018. Clouds of pollen blowing in the wind are common as trees bloom throughout the area. James Fox

James Fox of Apex, N.C. captured this video of pollen swirling by one of his outdoor home surveillance cameras Monday night, April 2, 2018. Clouds of pollen blowing in the wind are common as trees bloom throughout the area. James Fox