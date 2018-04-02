He saw a motor home on fire on I-95. He pulled a woman from the flames, then kept driving.

A North Carolina man is grateful he was in the right place at the right time when he saw a motor home veer off the road while driving along Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
Timothy Hunley, from Wilmington, was driving back from a work trip in Georgia on Thursday evening when he witnessed a motor home burning in a wooded median on I-95 in Walterboro, South Carolina. He got out of his vehicle and ran toward the flames to pull a woman from the motor home. Hunley saved her life, according to a news release from Colleton County Fire Rescue in South Carolina.
“I just thought, I can’t leave her there to die,” Hunley told the Star News. “It was a shocking thing, but I think God has a plan for us all. And I think he had me at that time and place for this reason.”
Hunley, 42, is a set painter in the film industry and was driving on I-95 after he had finished a job in Savannah, according to the news report.
“It just barreled in there and I got out and ran as fast as I could into the treeline to the front of the vehicle,” Hunley told Star News. “When I got there it was already on fire and you couldn’t recognize any part of the vehicle, it was just twisted metal. Everything was on fire.”
Hunley ran around the wreck until he saw the woman who was conscious but trapped by the wreck and flames, according to the news report.
Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a motor home was speeding northbound on the interstate, according to the fire news release. It eventually left the road and crashed into the half-acre of trees in the median.
Hunley released the woman's seat belt and carried her blood-soaked body away from the wreck, but stumbled twice with her in his arms, the Star News reported. Eventually two other men ran into the woods and carried the woman back toward the interstate. When Hunley looked back at the ground he had just crossed, the fire spread to the areas where they had fallen.
By the time fire and rescue crews arrived, the Volvo cab was engulfed in flames and had turned 90 degrees on the frame, according to the news release.
The woman, from Tampa, Florida, was the passenger in the motor home. She received third-degree burns on about 40 percent of her body in addition to other multiple life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated her on the scene and she was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, in critical condition.
Hunley also suffered burns but declined to be taken to the hospital, the fire rescue news release said.
The woman's husband was driving the vehicle but was “missing” when first responders arrived, according to fire rescue release. Crews searched for him in the wooded area, but later found him inside the wreck and severely burned.
Firefighters notified the Coroner's Office, which eventually removed the body from the wreck.
The burning motor home caused major delays on the Interstate as emergency vehicles blocked northbound lanes, and southbound lanes were closed until the fire was put out. Some liquefied propane tanks exploded and sent debris flying in both directions of the interstate.
Less than an hour after Hunley gave a statement to police, he continued the drive back to his home in Wilmington, Star News reported.
