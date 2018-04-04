Angry? NC strategist says anti-Trump mood gives Democrats an edge

Shannon Wright, a Democrat from Clayton, isn't in the habit of voting in off-year elections, but she’s thinking about it this year.
Wright was with her 12-year-old daughter at the March for Our Lives rally in Raleigh, and school safety has been at the top of her mind..
“I need to take more of a role, not only as a mom, but as a citizen, as a voter,” said Wright, 37.
Wright is one of those intermittent voters Democrats hope will be motivated to cast ballots this year, even though there are no big statewide races to attract people to the polls.
Most registered Democrats in the state don’t vote in non-presidential years. Midterm voting drops for all parties and among unaffiliated voters compared to years when presidential contests lead the ballot. But Republican turnout hit about 50 percent in 2010 and 2014, while Democratic turnout was in the mid-40s. Although there are more registered Democrats than Republicans, GOP candidates take a bigger share of unaffiliated votes.
Over the last eight years, Republican voters were motivated by anger at President Barack Obama and clobbered Democrats at the polls, Democratic consultant Morgan Jackson told reporters at State Democratic Party headquarters last month.
“That anger has shifted,” Jackson said. “What we’re seeing now, the most motivated voters out there are the anti-Trump voters.”
A December poll of North Carolina voters by the national firm Garin Hart Yang Research found that 67 percent of registered Democrats said they were "extremely motivated" to vote in 2018 state legislative elections, while 51 percent of Republicans said the same. The poll was conducted for Real Facts NC, a left-leaning non-profit.
Jackson didn't present polling data on voter motivation, but said the “enthusiasm gap” benefiting Democrats that was evident in other states is showing up in North Carolina. Democrats have strung together wins in state legislatures and Congress, including a Pennsylvania congressional special election where a Democrat eked out a win in a district Trump won by 20 points.
The voter mood makes Democrats competitive beyond the legislative districts in Wake and Mecklenburg most often cited as battlegrounds, he said.
“This is sending us the signal that 2018 is setting up to be one of the best years for Democrats since Watergate,” Jackson said.
For her part, Wright said she is concerned, not angry. An issue like school safety should unite people across party lines, she said.
“When people think they’re divided, it's not the right attitude to take,” she said. “It’s about finding what works for most of us.”
Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the NC Republican Party, said Jackson’s views on voter anger make sense.
“Your folks are more unified when they are going up against a common opponent,” he said.
Republicans expect to lose some state legislative seats this year, as is typical in the first midterm election for the party that holds the White House, Woodhouse said. But the GOP will still hold “a strong governing majority” after election day, he said.
“We’ve always believed that there are a lot of competitive seats,” Woodhouse said. “We’re in pretty good shape because of the economy. We did some really good things on the state level on tax reduction.”
Charles Prysby, an expert in voting behavior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, said political scientists usually talk about "intensity of concern" and voter motivation. But whether it's called, anxiety, intense concern or anger, the sentiment seems to favor Democrats this year, he said.
it's also worked the other way around. In 2010 for example, Republicans powered by the tea party movement, swept into office.
"The more concerned people are, then the more motivated they are to vote," said Prysby, who is a political science professor.
Looking at patterns from previous elections, including voter discontent in a mid-term, "At this point in time, things look good for Democrats and bad for Republicans," Prysby said.
Crowds chanting "build that wall" and "lock her up" were staples of Trump campaign rallies. The border wall chant animated a Trump rally in Pennsylvania more than a year after the election.
Opposition to Trump's policies have brought crowds to women's marches in cities throughout North Carolina and nationwide. And the #MeToo movement has brought sexual misconduct by powerful men into the spotlight.
A number of voter engagement groups have sprouted in the state since Trump's win. While many are officially nonpartisan, they focus on issues associated with Democrats, such as voting rights, the environment, preserving public education, and health care.
Forecasts for a big Democratic year are not universal, however. A recent Meredith College poll showed no "blue wave" headed for North Carolina.
Public opinion polls show a high level of dissatisfaction, and equal anger among Democrats and Republicans, said David McLennan, a political scientist at Meredith College.
Democrats are pinning their hopes on #MeToo, guns, and other national issues resonating, while Republicans will want to concentrate on local issues, McLennan said.
“The question for me is, will the Democratic anger bring out more Democrats in a midterm than Republican anger" brings out Republicans," he said.
Gregory Scott didn't vote in 2014, but said he will this year, "trying to get like-minded people into office."
Like Wright, Scott said he's not angry, but concerned. Most voters interviewed at the recent March for Our Lives rally said it was issues rather than anger that will spur them to vote this November. And no one mentioned Trump.
Scott, a 34-year-old Democrat who lives in Durham, said he's thinking more and more about what the world will look like when his 2-year-old daughter is 70 or 80.
He's interested in climate change,the new deregulation shift by the Environmental Protection Agency, and "the complete loss of what I feel is commonsense legislation to protect the environment."
Campaign finance reform is essential to getting "a government that is for the people and by the people," Scott said. For example, he said, it's hard to get meaningful gun control past the forces of the National Rifle Association.
Taylor Cordes, a University of North Carolina - Wilmington senior, is looking forward to voting this year and is up-front about being angry about politicians not responding to constituents.
Cordes said she wrote Republican U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both Republicans, repeatedly after the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year where 58 people died. Only U.S. Rep David Price, a Democrat, responded, Cordes said.
"I feel like I'm not being listened to by our representatives," she said. "So it's time to get people in office who are going to listen."
Cordes, 21, cheerfully recalled for friends the day she registered to vote. She's registered in Wake County and will return after graduation to become a special education teacher.
Students must be safe, Cordes said, "so something needs to change. I feel like one of the best ways to get change is through the ballot."
