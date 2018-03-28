NC governor makes good on his beer bet with Virginia leader. Here's what he bought.

Say what you will about politicians, Gov. Roy Cooper's word is his bond when it comes to betting on the ACC Tournament.
Cooper made good on his ACC Tournament bet with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, rounding up craft beer from the Tar Heel state to send to Virginia after the Cavaliers beat the Heels in the finals.
“I’ve got a 6 pack of Virginia’s finest craft beer on @UVAMensHoops,” Northam wrote on Twitter before the game.
A couple hours later, Cooper responded, “You’re on.” Cooper said he'd bet 6-packs of both Kinston-based Mother Earth Brewing and Durham-based Fullsteam Brewery.
On Wednesday, Northam tweeted at Cooper, wondering where his winnings were.
"Hey @RoyCooperNC, @WTOP is asking where my bet winnings are. I told them maybe it's in the mail ..." he wrote.
A video posted on Cooper's social media later on Wednesday showed him shopping at State of Beer in Raleigh, picking up the six packs.
