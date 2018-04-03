This you've got to see: A 23-mile, 2,300-pound chain of folded paper, in his living room

SHARE COPY LINK Butch Baker began making a paper chain in 1979. It is now more than 23-miles long and takes up a corner of the living room of his home in Four Oaks, N.C. Robert Willett

Butch Baker began making a paper chain in 1979. It is now more than 23-miles long and takes up a corner of the living room of his home in Four Oaks, N.C. Robert Willett