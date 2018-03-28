'Worst politician in NC' bracket inspires a GOP campaign to be champion

At least one Republican is campaigning for votes in a liberal group's March Madness-style Twitter contest to name the "worst politicians in North Carolina." Now he's in the championship round.

Progress NC Action has been conducting the poll on Twitter, starting with a field of dozens of Republicans and two Democrats (Sen. Joel Ford, a Mecklenburg County Democrat who has sometimes been at odds with his party, and Rep. Duane Hall, a Wake County Democrat who faces accusations of sexual misconduct.)

NC Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse was eager to beat U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and move into the contest's "Foul Four."

"Friends: I really need your help," Woodhouse wrote on Facebook. "The left has me in the final 8 for worst politico in NC. I am up against Thom Tillis. There is no way he is meaner, nastier to democrats than me. It is just not possible. If you agree, I ask you your vote asap!!! ... You must show I.D. and NO SUNDAY VOTING!!"

Woodhouse ultimately defeated Tillis with 72 percent of the vote, then went on to beat U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows in the next round with 66 percent of the vote. On Wednesday, he advanced to the championship round against Senate leader Phil Berger, who most recently won with 73 percent against U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx.