Woah! Record-breaking ship bigger than 4 football fields heads to Savannah, Charleston

The port of Savannah will soon be hosting the Theodore Roosevelt, and to say it is a big deal would be an understatement. A record-making deal would be a more accurate description, the Post and Courier reports.
The Theodore Roosevelt is the largest container ship ever to pass through the Panama Canal, a record it set on Tuesday.
Capable of transporting 14,855 containers, the 1,202-foot-long ship is as long as four football fields. You could comfortably fit the St. Louis arch on its deck with nearly 600 feet to spare.
The ship sailed from Shanghai and will stop in Norfolk, Virginia before making its way to Savannah on Aug. 31. It will then move on to Charleston’s Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant over Labor Day weekend before heading to New York and New Jersey. It will then head back to Asia, the Post and Courier reports.
The canal has recently been expanded to accommodate larger ships.
