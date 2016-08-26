Pence cuts ribbon at only Trump office in his home state

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence cut the ribbon Friday on the only Donald Trump campaign office that has opened in the Indiana governor's home state, with less than three months until November's election.
Most national polls show Democrat Hillary Clinton leading the race. But Pence told the crowd packed into a sweltering office space in a suburban strip mall that the Republican ticket would be elected by a movement of patriots who want to "make America great again."
Trump's Indiana effort now has three paid staffers, though campaign officials note they also have an army of volunteers.
Clinton, in contrast, has three Indiana offices, including an Indianapolis location that opened over a month ago.
Trump's limited footprint in his running mate's home state underscores his minimalist approach to securing victory, even if Indiana is a reliably red state and the billionaire businessman performed well in the state's May primary.
Pence, a former six-term U.S. representative, struck a humble tone, telling the crowd his only goal in life had been to represent his hometown of Columbus, Indiana in Congress. Even though he previously considered a run for president, Pence said becoming a vice presidential candidate was never something he imagined he would do.
Still, Pence said both he and his wife Karen knew what their answer would be before he was offered the spot.
"The night the call came Karen was at my side. We prayed all the way through it. We knew what our answer would be if the question was asked," Pence said. "I'll never forget picking up the phone eleven o'clock at night at the governor's residence. I heard that familiar voice. (Trump) said 'Mike, it's going to be great.'"
Pence told the crowd that victory relies on their outreach to friends, co-workers and neighbors.
"Tell them that we can have a stronger country. Tell them we can make America great again," Pence said. "But it's only going to happen if we elect a leader, if we elect a team, if we elect a new government that has boundless confidence not in its own capabilities, but boundless confidence in the American people. And that's the kind of president that Donald Trump would be."
