Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles as she wishes President Donald Trump a happy birthday, during the daily briefing, in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night, June 22. Sanders said she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left." Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo