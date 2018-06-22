Sen. Cortez Masto: Trump's new immigration stand no better

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at a news conference condemning the Trump administration's immigration policy at the office of the American Civil Liberties of Nevada, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Reno, Nev. Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate in 2016, said the administration's new executive order regarding the separation of children and their families at the U.S. border is no better than the existing policy. Scott Sonner AP Photo