Grads forever changed by 2014 Washington school shooting

In this Oct. 24, 2014 photo, students are escorted to buses for evacuation after a shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Wash. In June 2018, the senior class knows they can't escape the memory of that day; a diploma doesn't erase the trauma. The Marysville-Pilchuck Class of 2018 is preparing to leave the school where it happened. The Seattle Times via AP Mark Harrison