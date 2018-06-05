Democratic, Republican matchups after New Jersey's primary

Democrats' pathway to control of the U.S. House looks certain to have to run through New Jersey, with at least two seats up for grabs. Voters in two House districts picked the party's preferred candidates and settled a dozen other races, including Senate primaries, on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the primary results setting up November's election to decide the state's congressional delegation.
SENATE:
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez vs. Republican Bob Hugin: Menendez is seeking his third term and is casting Hugin as an ally of President Donald Trump. Hugin, a wealthy former executive at Celgene Corp., is focusing on the corruption charges against Menendez that ended this year with the case being tossed out.
HOUSE
1st DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross vs. Republican Paul Dilks: Norcross, who was first elected in 2014, on Tuesday defeated Robert Lee Carlson, an information technology director from Collingswood, and Scot John Tomaszewski, of Cherry Hill. He faces former radio personality Paul Dilks in the fall.
2nd DISTRICT
Democrat Jeff Van Drew vs. Republican Seth Grossman: Van Drew is a longtime state lawmaker from the area who has Democrats hopeful they can capture the seat now held by retiring Republican Frank LoBiondo. Grossman is an Atlantic City attorney who says he will forcefully defend Trump's agenda.
3rd DISTRICT
Democrat Andy Kim vs. Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur: Neither Kim nor MacArthur faced primary challengers Tuesday. Kim was an adviser in President Barack Obama's administration. MacArthur is seeking his third term.
4th DISTRICT
Democrat Josh Welle vs. Republican Rep. Chris Smith. Smith has been in office since 1981 and ran unopposed. Welle is a Navy veteran and software company engineer.
5th DISTRICT
Democrat Josh Gottheimer vs. Republican John McCann: Gottheimer is seeking his second term after defeating Republican Scott Garrett in 2016. McCann is an attorney from Bergen County and served as the counsel to the New Jersey Sheriffs Association.
6th DISTRICT
Democrat Frank Pallone vs. Republican Richard Pezzullo: Pallone fended off a primary challenger and is competing in the fall for his 17th term in the House. Pezzullo is a tech specialist and an Army Reserve veteran.
7th DISTRICT
Democrat Tom Malinowski vs. Republican Rep. Leonard Lance: Lance has represented the district since 2009 and won re-election in 2016 even though the district favored Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. Malinowski was born in Poland but grew up in New Jersey before eventually arriving in Washington, where he served Obama as an assistant secretary of state.
8th DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Albio Sires vs. Republican John Muniz: Sires is seeking his eighth term in the Democrat-leaning district against Jersey City resident Muniz.
9th DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. vs. Republican Eric Fisher: Pascrell defeated a primary challenger on Tuesday and faces Fort Lee resident Fisher as he seeks his 12th term in the House.
10th DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. vs. Republican Agha Khan: Payne beat a primary opponent to take on Khan, a Jersey City real estate developer.
11th DISTRICT
Democrat Mikie Sherrill vs. Republican Jay Webber: Sherrill is a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor. Webber has served as an assemblyman since 2008. Democrats are hopeful they can pick up the seat from Republicans, with Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen retiring.
12th DISTRICT
Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman vs. Republican Daryl Kipnis: The candidates did not face primary challengers. Watson Coleman is seeking a third term. Kipnis is an attorney from Somerset.
