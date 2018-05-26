Merit-based system considered for Coconino County judges

FILE-- Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton holds up a defendant's public safety assessment during a hearing Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering asking voters to implement a merit-based system for selecting the county's five Superior Court judges. A committee would nominate candidates and the governor would make the final selection. Arizona Daily Sun via AP Jake Bacon