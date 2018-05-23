'Extreme risk' gun bill passes Massachusetts House

Massachusetts House lawmakers have approved a bill allowing for the temporary removal of firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others.
The so-called "red flag" bill, which passed the House on a 139-14 vote on Wednesday, would let relatives or others close to a legal gun owner petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believed the person was exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.
The order would prohibit the individual from owning or purchasing firearms for one year.
Several states have approved or are weighing "red flag" gun bills in response to recent mass shootings.
Gun safety advocates applaud the bill, but the head of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts calls it a "constitutional nightmare."
The measure now heads to the Senate.
