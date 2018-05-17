Laxalt rails against California laws in bid for governor

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT FIRST NAME TO ADAM - Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at a luncheon sponsored by the Republican Men's Club of Northern Nevada, Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Reno, Nev. He urged about 50 attendees to rally around his gubernatorial campaign as the best way to fend off what he described as overzealous, California-style regulations that would undermine Nevada's conservative principles and future economic growth. Scott Sonner AP Photo