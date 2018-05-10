Hawaii Supreme Court overturns dismissal of defamation suit

The Hawaii Supreme Court has overturned the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed against Hawaii County, former Councilman Dominic Yagong and a private investigator.
West Hawaii Today reports that the court's ruling on Tuesday did, however, clear former County Clerk Jamae Kawauchi, saying the comments attributed to her in a 2012 newspaper article weren't defamatory because they were true.
The suit was filed by county Elections Administrator Pat Nakamoto and a former elections clerk after statements by Yagong and Kawauchi were quoted in 2012 in Big Island newspapers naming four employees who were fired for unspecified violations of county policy.
Kawauchi identified the four who were fired in the articles.
The state Supreme Court sent the rest of the case back to circuit court for further proceedings for all defendants except Kawauchi.
Comments