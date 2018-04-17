Pompeo nomination hits turbulence ahead of Senate vote

In this April 12, 2018, photo, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his confirmation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pompeo, is facing so much opposition from Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the panel could be forced to take the unusual step of sending the nominee to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation. He’s still expected to have enough votes in the full Senate to replace Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Trump. But his confirmation may come down to a handful of senators. Alex Brandon AP Photo