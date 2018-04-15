Michigan Democrats back Nessel for state attorney general

Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, left, hugs 14th District Delegate Raquel Garcia, right, before speaking in the caucus room at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo Center, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Detroit. Michigan Democrats endorsed Nessel on Sunday in a hotly contested race for state attorney general, backing the former prosecutor's bid to wrest back control of an office the party last won 20 years ago. Detroit News via AP Todd McInturf