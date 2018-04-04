Honolulu takes another look at dealing with feral chickens

Honolulu is looking for a better way to deal with feral chickens after its first attempt at getting a handle on the birds resulted in a cost of $108 per chicken caught and killed.
The Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that one reason the city found it difficult to capture feral chickens was because they would run from city property to state or private property where city-paid staffers aren't authorized to enter. Deputy Customer Services Director Randy Leong said the city doesn't have the authority to enter private property, and even if it did, there would be liability issues.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell's administration said it will work with the state to take another look at the issue after being pressed by City Council members.
