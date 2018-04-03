Expensive, partisan Wisconsin high court race nears end

FILE - In this June. 1, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge and Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, Rebecca Dallet poses for a photo in Madison, Wis. The battle for a supposedly nonpartisan seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is a partisan-driven slugfest that both sides see as a possible harbinger of voter attitudes heading into the fall midterms. Sensing that a victory in Tuesday's election could be a momentum-builder, a bevy of national Democrats has endorsed Rebecca Dallet, a Milwaukee County judge, over her opponent Michael Screnock, a judge appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo