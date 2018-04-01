City restores bar on employees campaigning in elections

Elected officials in a southwest Mississippi city have restored a rule barring all city employees from campaigning in elections.
The Enterprise-Journal reports the McComb Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday to reverse a change that had allowed hourly employees to openly support candidates.
The reversal came after Selectman Michael Cameron returned. He'd been absent from a March 14 meeting.
Mayor Whitney Rawlings supports the reversal, saying he fears the change opened employees to threats or retribution. Rawlings broke a 3-3 tie to undo the change.
Supporters of employee participation say the prohibition could hamper people who live with employees from, for example, putting signs in yards.
The majority also reversed plans to spend $200,000 apiece at two parks in largely African American neighborhoods. That spending had been rejected twice before.
