Officers in fatal San Francisco shootout identified

San Francisco police have identified the officers involved in a shootout inside a barbershop that left a gunman dead and five others wounded, including an officer.
The department said Friday that officers Kevin Endo and Tess Casey fired their guns, killing 21-year-old Jehad Eid of Suisan City.
Police say they went to the barbershop to find Eid after his family reported he'd threatened them and had a gun on March 21.
Video from one officer's body camera shows the officer shooting after falling to the ground seconds after entering the shop.
The officer was hit in the leg and was not identified. Four other people, including a teenager, were wounded.
Police say Eid fired first, shooting nine rounds, while Endo and Casey fired 26 shots. Eid was hit 18 times.
