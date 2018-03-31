Officers in fatal San Francisco shootout identified

In this March 21, 2018 video image from a body worn camera released by the San Francisco Police Department shows officers in a shootout inside a barbershop that left a gunman dead and five people injured in San Francisco. Footage from the shootout was released Thursday, March 29, 2018, at a police town hall meeting. The two-minute video from the injured officer shows the confrontation that took place inside the Amazon Barber Shop with Jehad Eid, who later died at a hospital. San Francisco Police Department via AP)