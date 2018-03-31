President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla.,Thursday, March 29, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his his Mar-a-Lago estate.
National Politics

Trump's talk of a Syria pullout nothing new

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

March 31, 2018 12:39 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's unscripted remark this week about pulling out of Syria "very soon," while at odds with his own policy, was not a total surprise to those close to him.

For weeks, top advisers have been fretting about an overly hasty withdrawal as the president has increasingly told them privately he wants out.

Only two months ago, Trump's aides thought they'd persuaded him that the U.S. needed to keep its presence in Syria open-ended — not only because the Islamic State group has yet to be entirely defeated, but also because the resulting power vacuum could be filled by other extremist groups or by Iran.

But by mid-February, Trump was telling his top aides in meetings that as soon as victory can be declared against IS, he wanted American troops out of Syria.

