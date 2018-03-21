National Politics

Portland police loosen hiring policies for new recruits

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 11:14 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Police in Portland, Maine will now consider new recruits who are non-citizens and who have recently used marijuana.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city's police department is loosening its hiring policies during a time when departments across the state are struggling to find new recruits.

The department says non-citizen candidates qualify if they have a permanent right to work in the U.S. Marijuana users will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling approved the changes, saying he doesn't believe "mistakes a person made in the past should hinder that person from getting a job."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

New officers in the city had an average annual salary of $54,000 including benefits. Police union contracts include a 10 percent raise over the next three years.

  Comments  