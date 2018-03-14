Federal court denies county's request to halt elections

A federal appeals court has denied a request by county officials in southeast Utah to halt November special elections for county commission and school board that were ordered as voting districts were redrawn.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports lawyers for San Juan County filed an emergency motion in late February, requesting that elections continue under the previous redistricting plan until the county's appeal has been decided.
A federal judge in December had ordered the special elections and that all seats be vacated after giving Navajo voters a majority in two of the three newly drawn commission districts and in three of five school board districts.
The federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the county failed to show that its appeal is likely to succeed.
