Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting Pause Sanford: Trump's ‘shithole’ comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue" Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military Trump on former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson: 'He's going to be a great NFL player' Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP