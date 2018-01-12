FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Africans woke up on Friday Jan. 12, 2018 to find President Donald Trump taking an interest in their continent. Using vulgar language, Trump on Thursday questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal.
National Politics

The Latest: Trump defends immigration stance in tweet

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:26 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Trump and immigration (all times local):

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a bipartisan immigration proposal is "a big step backwards." He tweets that it would force the U.S. "to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly."

Trump seems to be defending himself against the furor over his vulgar words to describe African countries. Trump questioned at a White House meeting Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and Africa than from places like Norway.

Trump says the "so-called bipartisan" deal "was a big step backwards" because it doesn't fund a wall along the Mexican border.

He adds: "I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs."

___

2 a.m.

President Donald Trump's dismissal of Haiti and certain African countries with a vulgar expression has created a furor.

Trump made the remark Thursday during a White House meeting after senators discussed revamping immigration rules. That's according to three people who were briefed on the conversation but weren't authorized to describe it publicly.

Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal.

Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges of racism. The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Trump supports immigration policies that welcome "those who can contribute to our society."

