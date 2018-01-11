National Politics

Federal agency denies Montana's bid for more disaster aid

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:29 PM

MISSOULA, Mont.

The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles (4,045 square kilometers).

Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December.

The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fires.

Montana spent its entire two-year $60 million emergency fund for wildfire suppression in one year, using it up before last season ended.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Montana Public Radio's attempts to reach a federal agency representative were unsuccessful.

A representative from Bullock's office says the state does not anticipate appealing the request, but will work with the congressional delegation to search for funding options.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video