'Blue Lives Matter' rally punishment lawsuit dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a police officer in Maryland who said his department and several superiors violated his constitutional rights in retaliation for a Blue Lives Matter rally he had organized.
The Frederick News Post reports U.S. District Court Chief Judge James K. Bredar granted a motion to dismiss the case Tuesday. He wrote Daniel Sullivan didn't clearly show what measures the Frederick Police Department took to retaliate, noting Sullivan was cleared of any wrongdoing and hasn't been demoted.
Sullivan's complaint said he organized the July 2016 rally to advocate for the safety of police and dialogue with anti-police groups. He said the department encouraged him to cancel the event and conducted an internal investigation without proper protocol.
Sullivan says he plans on moving forward with the case.
Comments