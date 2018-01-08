Worker dies after northeastern Indiana industrial accident

National Politics

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Authorities say a worker has died in an accident at an industrial facility in northeastern Indiana.

The Allen County sheriff's department says the woman got stuck in a machine at Fort Wayne Plastics on Sunday afternoon.

The worker's name wasn't immediately released.

Sheriff's department spokesman Capt. Steve Stone tells WANE-TV that the woman was freed from the machine at the Fort Wayne facility but was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The accident is under investigation.

