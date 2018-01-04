National Politics

Pennsylvania GOP governor hopefuls face off for second time

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:08 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa.

The second public forum featuring the four announced GOP candidates for governor is happening about a month before Republican Party committee members decide whether to endorse in the primary race.

Thursday night's forum at the American Legion hall in Hollidaysburg features state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, all of suburban Pittsburgh.

The four are seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's bid for a second term in November's election. State party committee members meet Feb. 10 for an endorsement vote. The primary election is May 15.

Wagner's been in office since 2014 and runs the waste-hauling firm he founded. Turzai's been in office since 2001 and is a former county prosecutor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ellsworth and Mango are first-time candidates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video