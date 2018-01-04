Pennsylvania GOP governor hopefuls face off for second time

The second public forum featuring the four announced GOP candidates for governor is happening about a month before Republican Party committee members decide whether to endorse in the primary race.
Thursday night's forum at the American Legion hall in Hollidaysburg features state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, all of suburban Pittsburgh.
The four are seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's bid for a second term in November's election. State party committee members meet Feb. 10 for an endorsement vote. The primary election is May 15.
Wagner's been in office since 2014 and runs the waste-hauling firm he founded. Turzai's been in office since 2001 and is a former county prosecutor.
Never miss a local story.
Ellsworth and Mango are first-time candidates.
Comments