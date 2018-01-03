White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
National Politics

Trump signs order disbanding voter fraud commission

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:02 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission.

A White House statement is blaming the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense," Trump has signed an order to dissolve the commission and asked the Department of Homeland Security to determine the administration's next steps.

Critics saw the commission as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls, and to justify unfounded claims made by Trump that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be exceptionally rare.

