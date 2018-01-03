National Politics

Arlington County Board elects Katie Cristol as chair

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va.

Arlington County has a new leader on its County Board.

The five-member board unanimously elected Katie Cristol Tuesday night to serve as board chair during 2018. Christian Dorsey was elected vice chair.

Cristol, a Democrat, is an education policy adviser and was first elected to the board in 2015.

The 32-year-old Cristol said she wants to focus on affordable housing options for middle-class county residents.

The chairmanship traditionally rotates annually in Arlington. Cristol succeeds Jay Fisette, who opted not to seek re-election.

Arlington County, which sits across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, is one of Virginia's most liberal jurisdictions.

