Allentown mayor sworn in for 4th term as trial looms

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:53 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski has been sworn in for a fourth term in office just weeks before his trial on federal corruption charges is set to start.

The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Allentown Morning Call reports Pawlowski was sworn in Monday after opting to skip Tuesday's ceremony for city council members.

Pawlowski said he will be relieved when his trial begins in two week and he's given the opportunity to prove his innocence.

He has said he doesn't plan to name an interim mayor to take over his duties during the trial and promised that residents will see "not one iota" of difference in city services.

