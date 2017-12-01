National Politics

Sheriff fires daughter, son-in-law over alleged drug use

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

A Tennessee sheriff who discovered his daughter and son-in-law's alleged use of illegal drugs has fired them.

The Johnson City Press reports Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal fired Shelly Graybeal and Scott Johnson on Nov. 20. The sheriff's chief operations officer, Leighta Laitinen, says communications between the couple revealed they had been using meth and other narcotics.

Johnson had worked as a detention officer since 2001 and Shelly Graybeal was hired as a timekeeper in 2004. She calculated the amount of time county inmates had served.

Laitinen says the department is checking all county inmates' time served to ensure no one was released early or served more time than they were sentenced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shelly Graybeal was cited for two counts of simple possession during a traffic stop Nov. 22.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video