National Politics

Black: State, Congress should release sex harassment claims

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Congresswoman Diane Black wants the Tennessee General Assembly and Congress to release information about sexual harassment claims and settlements involving lawmakers and staffers.

Black told The Tennessean Thursday that victims should be released from non-disclosure agreements and Congress and the Assembly should identify perpetrators, with information redacted to protect victim identities.

Black's request follows last year's expulsion of state Rep. Jeremy Durham. A state attorney general investigation accused Durham of inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Black said she supports legislation by Tennessee U.S. Reps. Jim Cooper and Marsha Blackburn to name federal lawmakers who settled harassment cases and force them to repay tax dollars used in settlements.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video